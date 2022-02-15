LIVE AND VIRTUAL EVENT: Celebrate Elizabeth Peratrovich Day with Molly of Denali and her creators! – Feb 16

GBH Kids, producer of Molly of Denali, and Alaska Public Media have partnered together to host an event to celebrate Elizabeth Peratrovich Day on February 16, 2022. Elizabeth Peratrovich (Raven of the Lingít Lukaadx̱.ádi Clan) is an important figure in Alaska’s history who helped pass the country’s first Anti-Discrimination Bill in 1945. Peratrovich’s story is told in the Molly of Denali episode “Molly and Elizabeth,” which will be shown during the event. Following the screening, members of the creative team behind the episode will discuss the episode and importance of Indigenous perspectives included in media representation.

This free, two-hour event, will include games and activities for kids, as well as meet and greet opportunities with Molly. Join us from 5-7 p.m. at the Alaska Native Heritage Center (or via live stream if you cannot attend in person). Light refreshments will be served.

Gift bags will be available for the first 100 kids, on a first-come-first-serve basis. Molly Activity Packs will be given away as game raffle prizes. These apply to the live event only.

PRICE: Free

WHEN: Wednesday, February 16 @ 5 – 7 p.m. AKST

WHERE: Alaska Native Heritage Center or Virtual via @alaskapublic on Facebook and YouTube

RSVP: everbrite.com

Panelists include:

LaVerne Demientieff, Indigenous Wellness Advisor

Princess Daazhraii Johnson, Alaska Native Advisor

Yatibaey Evans, Creative Producer

Vera Starbard, Writer

X’unei (Lance) Twitchell, Writer and Language Advisor

Please RSVP in advance for all in your party. Can’t join us in-person? Follow @alaskapublic on Facebook and YouTube for livestream updates.

This event was made possible by: Rasmuson Foundation, GBH Kids and Alaska Public Media.

**Masks are required regardless of age, following the COVID-19 safety protocols put in place by the Alaska Native Heritage Center.