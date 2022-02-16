Alli Harvey, outdoor writer, and artist in Anchorage

Alli Harvey finishing the 2021 Equinox Marathon in Fairbanks, photo courtesy of Alli Harvey.

Alli Harvey, photo courtesy of Alli Harvey.

“Hiking Anchorage” currently on display at Stephan Fine Arts Gallery, photo courtesy of Alli Harvey.

Our guest for this show is Alli Harvey, outdoor columnist for the Anchorage Daily News. Alli grew up on the East Coast but fell in love with Alaska at a young age when she first learned about the Aurora. As a teenager, she made her first visit to the state. She kept figuring out ways to return, and she was eventually able to move to Anchorage with an internship that became her first professional job with the Alaska Center for the Environment. Although her degree is in Urban Studies, she had also been writing and painting since a young age. Her blog about her adventures eventually led to an offer from the Anchorage Daily News, where she now writes a weekly column that explores the connection between happiness and outdoor adventure. She is also a professional landscape artist and is about to start her next adventure in her new mobile art studio and gallery, an Airstream trailer that she will take on the road to the places she wants to paint.

HOST: Lisa Keller

SEGMENTS:

Segment 1: Alli Harvey, outdoor columnist for the Anchorage Daily News and landscape artist

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Thursday, February 17th, 2022. 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, February 17th, 2022. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

SUBSCRIBE: Receive Outdoor Explorer automatically every week via: