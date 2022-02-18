The crisis in Alaska’s foster care system

By
Adelyn Baxter, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-

Children in crisis need immediate help to keep them safe and longer-term assistance to stabilize their lives, especially if they can’t return to their families. Alaska’s foster care system has long been challenged by a need for more case workers and foster families, but now the lack of social workers and willing caretakers has reached a crisis level. What’s being done to help vulnerable young people have a safe place to live? 

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Amanda Metivier, Interim Director, Child Welfare Academy
  • Aileen McInnis, Director, Alaska Center for Resource Families

