The crisis in Alaska’s foster care system

Children in crisis need immediate help to keep them safe and longer-term assistance to stabilize their lives, especially if they can’t return to their families. Alaska’s foster care system has long been challenged by a need for more case workers and foster families, but now the lack of social workers and willing caretakers has reached a crisis level. What’s being done to help vulnerable young people have a safe place to live?

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Amanda Metivier, Interim Director, Child Welfare Academy

Aileen McInnis, Director, Alaska Center for Resource Families

The COVID-19 pandemic is leaving more children in Alaska’s foster care system without a stable home

