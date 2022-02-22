Line One: Community vaccine outreach in Anchorage

Alaska’s COVID case rate appears to be improving, but omicron remains a concern for vulnerable populations in and outside of Anchorage. On the second installment of Alaska Public Media’s Talk to Your Neighbor series, Prentiss Pemberton speaks with Mountain View Health Services to learn how they’re encouraging vaccination and addressing concerns in the community.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton
GUESTS:
- Dr. Jonathan Van Ravenswaay, medical director, Mountain View Health Services
- Jessica Cabrera, business manager, Mountain View Health Services
- Connie Quinoveva, clinic manager, Mountain View Health Services
- Felicia Fleming, Patient and Community Relations Director, Mountain View Health Services
