Alaska News Nightly: Friday, February 25, 2022

By
Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A black and white dog lying in the mountins in the background
Zeke in the Alaska Range on a trip with Iditarod Rookie Kailyn Davis. (Photo courtesy of Kailyn Davis)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaskans with ties to Ukraine react to Russia’s invasion. Also, a man shot at by Juneau police tells his side of the story. And one dog’s journey from a shelter to the Iditarod.

Reports tonight from:

Jeremy Hsieh and Lyndsey Brollini in Juneau
Wesley Early, Liz Ruskin and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
Eric Stone in Ketchikan
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Katherine Rose in Sitka
Sabine Poux in Kenai
and Izzy Ross in Dillingham

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.

Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

