Line One: Health and homelessness in Anchorage and beyond

Homelessness is a highly visible problem in Alaska, and especially in Anchorage. Health issues related to homelessness include frostbite, injuries from violence and mental health problems. How does sheltering and medical treatment of the homeless population impact outcomes? What are the impacts to the community?
HOST: Dr. Justin Clark
GUESTS:
- Dr. John Morris
PARTICIPATE:
Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10–11 a.m.).
Send an email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 8 p.m. AKDT
