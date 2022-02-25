Line One: Health and homelessness in Anchorage and beyond

By
Adelyn Baxter, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-

Homelessness is a highly visible problem in Alaska, and especially in Anchorage. Health issues related to homelessness include frostbite, injuries from violence and mental health problems. How does sheltering and medical treatment of the homeless population impact outcomes? What are the impacts to the community?

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark

GUESTS:

  • Dr. John Morris

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 8 p.m. AKDT

Adelyn Baxter, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Adelyn Baxter is Alaska Public Media's program producer. Reach her at abaxter@alaskapublic.org.

