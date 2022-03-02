Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

The full service Capital Service gas station in downtown on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Juneau, Alaska. (Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

After pushback from Alaska and other states, Washington changes course on a new gas tax. Also, a COVID-positive Iditarod musher gets a four-time champion to take his place. And how an Anchorage artist is raising awareness of self-harm.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman and Bridget Dowd in Juneau

Tom Banse in Olympia

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Anne Hillman in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

and Robert Woolsey in Sitka

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.