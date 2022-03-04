Alaska lawmakers back call to supply military aid to Ukraine

Members of the Alaska House of Representative mill around the front of the House chamber in June, 2021. The House voted 34-1 Wednesday to approve a measure calling on the United States to supply military aid to Ukraine in its war with Russia. (Andrew Kitchenman/KTOO and Alaska Public Media)

In a ceremonial vote, the Alaska House of Representatives has approved a measure calling on the United States to supply military aid to Ukraine in its war with Russia.

The so-called “sense of the House” vote lacks binding authority. However, some lawmakers said it effectively foreshadows more substantial action, including divesting state of Alaska investments in Russian companies, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

The resolution was introduced by state Rep. David Nelson, an Anchorage Republican, and co-sponsored by 22 other lawmakers in the 40-member chamber.

The measure approved Wednesday calls on the U.S. to “resume on an ongoing basis, the regular and uninterrupted supplying of Ukraine with military aid including lethal aid suitable to counter Russian aggression.”

It also seeks the U.S. to support Ukraine’s membership application to the European Union and to promote energy independence from Russian sources, both globally and at home.

With five members absent, the measure was approved on a 34-1 vote. The lone dissenting vote came from state Rep. David Eastman, a Wasilla Republican who declined to to answer when asked by an Anchorage Daily News reporter why he voted that way.

