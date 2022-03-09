Iditapod: Playing catch up

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A dog team on the middle of a frozen river surrounded by spruce trees
A dog team on the South Fork of the Kuskokwim River leaves Nikolai for McGrath on Tuesday March 8. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Our Iditapod crew gets caught up – to get you caught up – as sled dog teams in the 2022 Iditarod race through the third full day of mushing the 1,000-mile trail. We’ll hear about some of the most technically difficult sections and get an update on who is where… for now. We’ll also hear from mushers Aaron Burmeister and Apayauq Reitan, among others, and we also have a bully of a Dog of the Day and a listener question about how to find the trail (because sometimes it’s not so obvious).

[Check out more Iditarod coverage here and sign up four our new daily Iditarod newsletter here.]

Casey Grove is the host of Alaska News Nightly and a general assignment reporter at Alaska Public Media with an emphasis on crime and courts. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.

