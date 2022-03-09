Iditapod: Playing catch up

A dog team on the South Fork of the Kuskokwim River leaves Nikolai for McGrath on Tuesday March 8. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Our Iditapod crew gets caught up – to get you caught up – as sled dog teams in the 2022 Iditarod race through the third full day of mushing the 1,000-mile trail. We’ll hear about some of the most technically difficult sections and get an update on who is where… for now. We’ll also hear from mushers Aaron Burmeister and Apayauq Reitan, among others, and we also have a bully of a Dog of the Day and a listener question about how to find the trail (because sometimes it’s not so obvious).

