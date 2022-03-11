Addressing Alaskans: Hear the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation’s 2022 economic forecast

This week’s episode of Addressing Alaskans features the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation’s 2022 economic forecast luncheon. AEDC president and CEO Bill Popp gives an update on how the Anchorage economy has changed since last year and presents the results of employment, housing and business reports.

SPEAKERS:

Bill Popp: President and CEO, Anchorage Economic Development Corporation

Steve Noble: Board of Directors, Anchorage Economic Development Corporation

Dave Bronson: Anchorage Mayor

Roger Brooks: Secret shopping specialist

Jeff Marcell: TIP Strategies

LINKS:

Anchorage Economic Development Corporation

AEDC 2022 Economic Forecast

BROADCAST: Sunday, March 13, 2022

RECORDED: Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage.

ABOUT:

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please contact us with details.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically via email, RSS or podcasts.

ADDRESSING ALASKANS ARCHIVE