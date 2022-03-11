Gov. Dunleavy proposes suspending motor fuel taxes through June 2023

Gov. Mike Dunleavy at a news conference in 2021. (Matthew Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has proposed suspending the state’s motor fuel taxes until June 2023.

Dunleavy joined a growing number of governors and legislators who’ve supported a break in their state’s fuel taxes.

In Alaska, the tax on gasoline is 8 cents per gallon.

Dunleavy said the suspension would help Alaskans affected by rising fuel prices and inflation.

Dunleavy offered the proposal as an amendment to a bill that’s been advancing in the Legislature. The current version of the bill would increase a surcharge on refined fuel by just over one half of 1 cent per gallon. The money would be used to fund the state Division of Spill Prevention and Response.

Bill sponsor Rep. Andy Josephson, D-Anchorage, said he would support the amendment to provide short-term relief.

Democratic candidate for governor Les Gara proposed suspending the tax earlier this week.

