Gov. Dunleavy proposes suspending motor fuel taxes through June 2023

By
Andrew Kitchenman, Alaska Public Media & KTOO - Juneau
-
A man in a blue vest
Gov. Mike Dunleavy at a news conference in 2021. (Matthew Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has proposed suspending the state’s motor fuel taxes until June 2023.

Dunleavy joined a growing number of governors and legislators who’ve supported a break in their state’s fuel taxes. 

In Alaska, the tax on gasoline is 8 cents per gallon. 

Dunleavy said the suspension would help Alaskans affected by rising fuel prices and inflation. 

Dunleavy offered the proposal as an amendment to a bill that’s been advancing in the Legislature. The current version of the bill would increase a surcharge on refined fuel by just over one half of 1 cent per gallon. The money would be used to fund the state Division of Spill Prevention and Response.  

Bill sponsor Rep. Andy Josephson, D-Anchorage, said he would support the amendment to provide short-term relief.

Democratic candidate for governor Les Gara proposed suspending the tax earlier this week. 

Andrew Kitchenman is the state government and politics reporter for Alaska Public Media and KTOO in Juneau. Reach him at akitchenman@alaskapublic.org.

