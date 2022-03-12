Brent Sass and his 12 dogs race out of Kaltag, holding onto Iditarod lead

Brent Sass races into Ruby at 5:57 a.m. Friday, under the northern lights. He stays for just five minutes, holding onto the lead of the race through the next three checkpoints of Galena, Nulato and Kaltag. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Iditarod musher Brent Sass and his 12-dog team raced out of Kaltag at 10:36 a.m. Saturday, holding onto the lead of this year’s race.

Katag is about 630 miles into the 1,000-mile Iditarod. Sass is headed on an 85-mile trail to the next checkpoint of Unalakleet.

He’s fresh off his mandatory eight-hour rest in Kaltag. He arrived first to the Kaltag checkpoint at 2:36 a.m., winning the Bristol Bay Native Corporation Fish First Award: 25 pounds of fresh Bristol Bay salmon fillets, $2,000 and a wood burned art piece by artist Apay’uq Moore.

Sass is gunning for his first Iditarod win.

The closest team on the trail is five-time champion Dallas Seavey.

By about 10:45 a.m., Seavey still had roughly 20 miles to travel to Kaltag, and was roughly 23 miles behind Sass, according to the Iditarod race tracker.

Brent Sass points out a mantra onto his forearm during his 24-hour stop in Cripple. He says it reminds him not to get pulled into his competitors’ tactics. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Sass and Seavey have both completed their mandatory 24-hour and eight-hour breaks.

Seavey took his eight-hour stop in Nulato, the checkpoint before Kaltag.

Behind Seavey on the trail is Aaron Burmeister.

By 11 a.m., Jessie Holmes, Richie Diehl and Ryan Redington were resting in Nulato, at race mile 582.

A map of the 2022 Iditarod race route. (Iditarod.com)

RELATED: Iditarod mushers look forward to fast river trail, ready to put the miles of moguls behind them