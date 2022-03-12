Nala, the peppy cheerleader who’s a little afraid of bubble gum

Nala at Paveglio’s kennel near Caswell before the Iditarod start (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

When asked to describe one of the dogs on his Iditarod team, musher Matt Paveglio walks straight to 4-year-old Nala.

She’s not the best runner of the field, though she is related to some of five-time Iditarod champ Dallas Seavey’s top dogs. She’s no great leader either — usually she runs in wheel or toward the back of the team.

But what Nala lacks in leadership, she more than makes up for in personality.

“She’s a peppy, cheerleader, sorority girl type of girl,” said Paveglio. “She’s not always the most heady, but she just drives.”

She’s also just weird, he said.

Recently Nala was running at the back of the line, and Paveglio was popping some bubble gum. Nala got spooked, throwing the team off its rhythm while she looked back to find the popping noise.

Despite the fear of gum, her endurance and determination earned her a spot on the rookie musher’s team.

