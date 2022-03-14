Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 14, 2022

Shannon Cole waves a Trans Pride flag at the Anchorage ceremonial start of the 2022 Iditarod to celebrate Apayauq Reitan, the first out trans woman to run the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Eureka musher Brent Sass is poised to win his first Iditarod. Also, hours of public testimony on a bill to ban transgender athletes includes a voice from the Iditarod. And kelp farmers hope to give coastal communities an economic boost.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman and Olivia Ebertz in Juneau

Wesley Early and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Joe Viechnicki in Petersburg

Robert Woolsey in Sitka

Dylan Simard in Kodiak

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Lex Treinen in White Mountain

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.