Iditapod: Bringin’ it home to Nome

Two people walk across Front Street as Iditarod musher Richie Diehl reaches heads arrives at the Iditarod finish line the evening of March 15, 2022. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Since the Iditapod left off, after Brent Sass’s epic first Iditarod victory, teams have continued to arrive in Nome, including a fun race for 3rd and 4th place, two Yukon-Kuskokwim mushers in 5th and 6th, an impressive 7th place finish for a second-year musher and a Nome local coming home to finish in 8th before stepping away. We’re also going to step away, but not before we answer another listener question and bring you one last Dog of the Day.

