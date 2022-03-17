Chapter 1: Black Exploration and Arrival in the Icy Northwest, read by Rosalyn Wyche

Readings from the book “Black History in the Last Frontier”, written by Ian C. Hartman and performed by himself and other local Anchorage residents. These recordings were made possible by the NAACP.

This page features the entire reading of chapter 1: Black Exploration and Arrival in the Icy Northwest, performed by Rosalyn Wyche. You will also find an excerpt of the forward that aired on KSKA on February 7th, 2022.

You can find more information about the book, and even download it, at the National Park Services’ website:

https://www.nps.gov/articles/black-history-in-the-last-frontier.htm

