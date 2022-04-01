Alaska News Nightly: Friday, April 1, 2022

Alaska Airlines pilots picketed in front of the Ted Stevens International Airport on April 1, 2022. (Katie Anastas/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page.

﻿ ﻿

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Dozens of candidates jump into the special election to replace Congressman Don Young. Pilots picket over contract negotiations with Alaska Airlines. And the USDA funds local projects in Southeast.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Andrew Kitchenman and Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau

Kavitha George in Bethel

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

and Lori Townsend in Anchorage

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.