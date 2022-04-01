Alaska News Nightly: Friday, April 1, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Dozens of candidates jump into the special election to replace Congressman Don Young. Pilots picket over contract negotiations with Alaska Airlines. And the USDA funds local projects in Southeast.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Andrew Kitchenman and Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau
Kavitha George in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
and Lori Townsend in Anchorage
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.