Pieces of Alaska History, Part One

Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
Millett Keller
Pat and Millett Keller with baby Lisa
Our guest for this show is Millett Keller, Lisa’s dad. Pat and Millet Keller arrived in Anchorage in 1963 from Palo Alto, California. They stayed for 30 years and in the process, instilled a great love of Alaska and the outdoors to Lisa and her brother. Along the way, they both were parts of key moments in Alaska history. In the first episode of this two-part series, you’ll hear about Millet’s early life in Montana, his 1964 earthquake experience, and his partnership with John Browne, the former CEO of BP. Together, they developed a crucial oil field reservoir model of the North Slope.

HOST: Lisa Keller

BROADCAST: Thursday, March 31st, 2022. 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Thursday, March 31st, 2022. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

