Pieces of Alaska history, part two

This is the second of two interviews with Millett Keller, Lisa’s dad. Pat and Millet Keller arrived in Anchorage in 1963 from Palo Alto, California. They stayed for 30 years and in the process, instilled a great love of Alaska and the outdoors to Lisa and her brother. Along the way, they both were parts of key moments in Alaska history. In the first episode of this two-part series, you’ll hear about Millet’s early life in Montana, his 1964 earthquake experience, and his partnership with John Browne, the former CEO of BP. Together, they developed a crucial oil field reservoir model of the North Slope.