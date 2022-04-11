Alaska News Nightly: Monday, April 11, 2022

Ron Johnson, 71, is the Alaska Republican Party Region 2 representative. Photographed at his home on April 6, 2022, while talking about his firearms, he describes himself as a “hardcore constitutional conservative”. Sarah Palin is not his top choice for Alaska’s lone U.S. House seat. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Many of Sarah Palin’s former supporters say they won’t vote for her in the U.S. House race. Also, the state has started testing wildlife for COVID-19, including beluga, caribou and bears. And Hugh Neff wins Alaska’s last major sled dog race of the season.

