LIVE DROP-IN EVENT: Mental Health Resource Fair – May 1

Join Alaska Public Media for our first annual Mental Health Resource Fair at The Nave (3502 Spenard Rd. in Anchorage) on Sunday, May 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to shine a light on Mental Health Awareness Month. The fair is free and family-friendly with over 20 local organizations present with information and resources related to wellness and mental health.

Come by to:

Talk to local resource providers

Learn about ways to support community members

Grab a bite to eat from local food trucks

Enjoy a kids area with games, art and a visit from Molly of Denali

Participate in short, free yoga and meditation classes

Open to all – whether you need help or want to know how to support those who do. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook for more information about the event!

PRICE: Free

WHEN: Sunday, May 1 @ 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. AKST

WHERE: The Nave (3502 Spenard Rd. in Anchorage)