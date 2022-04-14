Climate change in Alaska

There’s a lot less sea ice in the Arctic, and only 1% of it is old ice, which is thicker and more resilient. (Image: NOAA Climate.gov)
In this Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, file photo, flames burn up a giant tree as part of the Windy Fire in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia National Forest, Calif. California firefighters battled fast-growing forest fires threatening giant sequoias and small communities in the Sierra Nevada on Monday, Sept. 27, and worked to fully surround a suspected arson wildfire that destroyed homes the week before. More than 2,000 firefighters were on the lines of the Windy Fire burning on the Tule River Indian Reservation and in Sequoia National Forest, including Giant Sequoia National Monument. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
On July 12, 2011, crew from the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy retrieved a canister dropped by parachute from a C-130 during the ICESCAPE mission, or “Impacts of Climate on Ecosystems and
Chemistry of the Arctic Pacific Environment.” (Photo by Kathryn Hansen/NASA)
On this show, in celebration of Earth Day, we hear from several guests about climate change and its impact on the sports and recreational activities that so many of us love. Our guests on this show are Tim Hinterberer, Toby Schwoerer, Rosie Brennan, and Dave Atcheson. Tim is a volunteer with the Citizen’s Climate Lobby. Toby is an accomplished cross-country skier and a research assistant at the International Arctic Research Center. Rosie is a two-time Olympic cross country skier, and Dave is an author, a hunter, and sport fisher. We cover how the climate in Alaska is changing, what these changes mean for all Alaskans, and what we as individuals can do to help combat climate change.
HOST: Martha Rosenstein
GUESTS:
Tim Hinterberer – a volunteer with the Citizen’s Climate Lobby
Rosie Brennan – a two-time Olympic skier
Toby Schwoerer – a skier and a research assistant at the International Arctic Research Center
Dave Atcheson – an author, hunter, and sport fisher
LINKS:
Citizen’s Climate Lobby – Anchorage FB Page
IARC
Rosie’s web site
Dave’s website
Eric Bork, or you can just call him “Bork” because everybody else does, is the FM Operations Manager for KSKA-FM. He oversees the day-to-day operations of the FM broadcast. He produces and edits episodes of Outdoor Explorer, the Alaska-focused outdoors program. He also maintains the web posts for that show. You may have heard him filling in for Morning Edition or hosting All Things Considered and can still find him operating the soundboard for any of the live broadcast programs.
After escaping the Detroit area when he was 18, Bork made it up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he earned a degree in Communications/Radio Broadcasting from Northern Michigan University. He spent time managing the college radio station, working for the local NPR affiliate, and then in top 40 radio in Michigan before coming to Alaska to work his first few summers. After then moving to Chicago, it only took five years to convince him to move back to Alaska in 2010. When not involved in great radio programming he’s probably riding a bicycle, thinking about riding bicycles, dreaming about bikes, reading a book, or planning the next place he’ll travel to. Only two continents left to conquer!