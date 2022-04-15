Line One: The Making of Monsters



History is rife with examples of humans inflicting suffering onto one another, leaving us to wonder how such horrific acts are possible. David Livingstone Smith believes dehumanizing others is rooted in human psychology and leaves us vulnerable to leaders who trade in the politics of demonization and violence.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:

David Livingstone Smith, professor of philosophy, University of New England

LINKS/RESOURCES:

https://www.davidlivingstonesmith.com/

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10–11 a.m.).

Send an email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 10 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 8 p.m. AKDT

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: