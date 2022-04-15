Line One: The Making of Monsters

Adelyn Baxter, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
History is rife with examples of humans inflicting suffering onto one another, leaving us to wonder how such horrific acts are possible. David Livingstone Smith believes dehumanizing others is rooted in human psychology and leaves us vulnerable to leaders who trade in the politics of demonization and violence. 

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:

  • David Livingstone Smith, professor of philosophy, University of New England

LINKS/RESOURCES:

https://www.davidlivingstonesmith.com/

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 8 p.m. AKDT

Adelyn Baxter, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Adelyn Baxter is Alaska Public Media's program producer. Reach her at abaxter@alaskapublic.org.

