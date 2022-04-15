Police responding to ‘disturbance’ in downtown Anchorage, close city streets

Anchorage police block off road around Hotel Captain Cook on Friday, April 15, 2022. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage police say they’re responding to a “disturbance” in downtown Anchorage on Friday and have closed several city streets.

“APD is on scene responding to a disturbance. There is no public threat,” said an email around 4:15 p.m. from Cherie Zajdzinski, a police department spokesperson. “Also there are rumors that this is an active shooter-that is not accurate.”

Police have shut down 3rd to 7th avenues between K Street and I Street. They’re asking people to avoid the area. Police first alerted the public of the road closures and a large police presence downtown around 3 p.m.

Anchorage police surround the area around Hotel Captain Cook. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

By 4:45 p.m., the roads remained closed, with police cars dotting the area around Hotel Captain Cook. People were seen going in and out of the hotel.

Zajdzinski said she did not have additional information and the investigation is ongoing. Officers on scene declined to answer questions.

Police fly a drone near the top floor of the Hotel Captain Cook. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.