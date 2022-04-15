State of Art: Anchorage Festival of Music celebrates the diverse work of Dave Brubeck

This week on State of Art we’re hearing about the upcoming Dave Brubeck Centennial Celebration 2.0 concert from Anchorage Festival of Music. The performance will feature pieces from across Brubeck’s career, including genres outside of jazz great’s well-known work.

The concert takes place on Wednesday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. in the Discovery Theater at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts. A live-stream option is also available. Alaska’s Melissa “Jazzmom” Fischer Quartet will perform Brubeck’s jazz pieces while guest vocalist Carl Dupont will perform solo works.

We’re joined by Dupont and AFM artistic director Laura Koenig to learn more about Brubeck’s lesser known musical output, his connection to Anchorage and what to expect from the performance.

LINKS:

Anchorage Festival of Music

Buy tickets HERE

Carl Dupont WEBSITE