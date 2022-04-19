Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, April 19, 2022

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan addresses a joint session at the Alaska Legislature on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 in Juneau, Alaska. (Screen capture from Gavel Alaska)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Sen. Dan Sullivan promotes the King Cove road and Arctic drilling in his address to the legislature. Also, Native leaders call for land acknowledgements at Fairbanks city council meetings. And how school counselors are supporting students’ mental health.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

Wesley Early and Anne Hillman in Anchorage

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

and Greg Kim in Bethel

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.