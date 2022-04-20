LIVE EVENT: Reading Rendezvous – May 14

By
AKPM Staff
-

After a two year hiatus, join Alaska Public Media and Anchorage Public Library for Reading Rendezvous. This annual community tradition celebrates reading and kicks off the library’s Summer Discovery reading program. There will be community booths full of activities, live entertainment on the stage, a Molly of Denali meet & greet and so much more!

PRICE: Free
WHEN: Saturday, May 14 @ 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. AKST
WHERE: Z.J. Loussac Library Lawn in Anchorage

FOR MORE INFORMATION: anchoragelibrary.org

Previous articleBeetle-killed trees raise safety concerns at Kenai Peninsula campgrounds
AKPM Staff

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display