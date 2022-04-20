LIVE EVENT: Reading Rendezvous – May 14

After a two year hiatus, join Alaska Public Media and Anchorage Public Library for Reading Rendezvous. This annual community tradition celebrates reading and kicks off the library’s Summer Discovery reading program. There will be community booths full of activities, live entertainment on the stage, a Molly of Denali meet & greet and so much more!

PRICE: Free

WHEN: Saturday, May 14 @ 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. AKST

WHERE: Z.J. Loussac Library Lawn in Anchorage

FOR MORE INFORMATION: anchoragelibrary.org