Alaska News Nightly: Friday, April 22, 2022

Painter and filmmaker Max Romey holds up a watercolor he made showing ocean debris he and other volunteers collected from an Alaska beach. (Max Romey)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland Considers her position on the King Cove road after a visit this week. Also, a new film shows the never-ending work of cleaning up ocean plastic. And biologists are counting clams to see if a Kenai Peninsula fishery can reopen.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early in Anchorage

Eilis O’Neill in Seattle

Joe Viechnicki in Petersburg

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.