Alaska News Nightly: Friday, April 22, 2022

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland Considers her position on the King Cove road after a visit this week. Also, a new film shows the never-ending work of cleaning up ocean plastic. And biologists are counting clams to see if a Kenai Peninsula fishery can reopen.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Eilis O’Neill in Seattle
Joe Viechnicki in Petersburg
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Sabine Poux in Kenai
Eric Stone in Ketchikan
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.