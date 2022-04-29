John Coghill is a candidate for the 2022 U.S. House special election. (Photo provided by candidate)

John Coghill Jr. | Party: Republican | Age: 71 | Occupation: Emergency Shelter Director| Residence: Fairbanks | coghillforcongress.com

Have you or will you file to also run in the regular election for the U.S. House seat?

I have registered for both the remainder of the congressional term and the two-year term.

Candidate statement:

I’m John Coghill, and I’d like to serve the people of Alaska in Washington D.C. to help us serve as the best host of this wonderful geography that the world holds in wonder, to honor our diverse cultures, and grow our economy. To serve the United States as the best Arctic and Pacific place in the world, to slow the spending in America, while improving the free market economy and turn the tide of socialism. To be a part of practicing honorable civic discourse, and serving the constituents needs throughout this great state. It’d be my privilege. Thank you