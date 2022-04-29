Josh Revak is a candidate for the 2022 U.S. House special election. (Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

Josh Revak | Party: Republican | Age: 41 | Occupation: State legislator | Residence: Anchorage | joshrevak.com

Have you or will you file to also run in the regular election for the U.S. House seat?

I have filed for both.

Candidate statement:

I’m Senator Josh Revak. As a combat-wounded veteran tanker in the army I know how to fight. As a member of Team Don Young for six years, I know how to work hard for Alaskans, and as a member of the Legislature, I know how to serve Alaskans, and I will serve you and all Alaskans from border to border with every fiber in my being if you give me the opportunity to do so. I’m Josh Revak, and I’m asking for your vote. I’ll fight hard like Congressman Young did and I’ll continue to put partisan politics aside and prioritize the people of Alaska. It would be an honor to serve you and our great nation and the people of Alaska in Congress. And as Don Young said, “I’ll win the battles that Alaska can’t afford to lose.”