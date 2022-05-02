Line One: Cults and indoctrination part 2

Getting sucked into a cult requires a combination of faith, loyalty and belief gone wrong. Most people believe that they are too smart and too independently-minded to fall prey to the charms of a cultic leader, or to blindly follow a belief system, yet many people do. Dr. Janja Lalich returns for deeper look into the world of cults, extremism and indoctrination.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:

Dr. Janja Lalich, sociologist and cult expert

LINKS/RESOURCES:

https://www.verywellmind.com/what-is-a-cult-5078234

https://www.apa.org/monitor/nov02/cults.html

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 8 p.m. AKDT

