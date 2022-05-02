Line One: Cults and indoctrination part 2

Getting sucked into a cult requires a combination of faith, loyalty and belief gone wrong. Most people believe that they are too smart and too independently-minded to fall prey to the charms of a cultic leader, or to blindly follow a belief system, yet many people do. Dr. Janja Lalich returns for deeper look into the world of cults, extremism and indoctrination.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton
GUESTS:
- Dr. Janja Lalich, sociologist and cult expert
LINKS/RESOURCES:
https://www.verywellmind.com/what-is-a-cult-5078234
https://www.apa.org/monitor/nov02/cults.html
PARTICIPATE:
Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10–11 a.m.).
Send an email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 8 p.m. AKDT
LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: