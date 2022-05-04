Alaska lawmakers confirm Dunleavy Cabinet picks

The Alaska Legislature on Wednesday confirmed without opposition three Cabinet members appointed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

House and Senate lawmakers meeting in joint session confirmed Paula Vrana as commissioner of the Department of Administration; Julie Sande as commissioner of the state Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development; and Ryan Anderson as commissioner of the state Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.

These were the only Cabinet-level positions up for confirmation on Wednesday. Each commissioner was confirmed on a vote of 57-0.

The votes came near the start of the joint session in which Dunleavy nominees to boards and commissions were also considered. All nominees ultimately were confirmed.

