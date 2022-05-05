Alaska cartoonist draws his experience with Parkinson’s | INDIE ALASKA

Peter Dunlap-Shohl was living his lifelong dream, as an editorial cartoonist for the Anchorage Daily News. But in 2002, when he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, he asked himself What else would he be losing besides his craft as an artist? his identity? It wasn’t over yet when he discovered the possibilities of computers, from drawing in color to animation. He soon realized he still had an outlet for expression. This inspired Peter in 2015 to publish his book “My Degeneration”, a graphic novel documenting his time with Parkinson’s disease, hoping this book can be a tool for those who are just as scared as he was.

Video and story by: Matt Faubion

Music by: Matt Faubion

Special thanks to The Anchorage Museum and Alaska Moving Image Preservation Association.