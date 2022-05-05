Jo Woodward| Party: Republican | Age: My age qualifies| Occupation: N/A | Residence: Fairbanks

Have you or will you file to also run in the regular election for the U.S. House seat?

I have considered campaigning for the upcoming full term election but have not yet decided yea or nay

Candidate statement:

(No audio was provided.)

I am a conservative; I do not have a campaign website at present and possibly won’t. Allow me the opportunity to add that if the public desires they can visit the website: alaskaasks.org and read what some of the candidates support. It is Jon Corbett’s questionnaire.