Jo Woodward| Party: Republican | Age: My age qualifies| Occupation: N/A | Residence: Fairbanks
Have you or will you file to also run in the regular election for the U.S. House seat?
I have considered campaigning for the upcoming full term election but have not yet decided yea or nay
Candidate statement:
I am a conservative; I do not have a campaign website at present and possibly won’t. Allow me the opportunity to add that if the public desires they can visit the website: alaskaasks.org and read what some of the candidates support. It is Jon Corbett’s questionnaire.