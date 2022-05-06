J.R. Myers is a candidate in the 2022 U.S. House special election. (Photo provided by candidate)

J.R. Myers | Party: Libertarian | Age: 59 | Occupation: Counselor | Residence: Soldotna| johnrichardmyers.com

Have you or will you file to also run in the regular election for the U.S. House seat?

I intend on it.

Candidate statement:

Good morning, fellow Alaskans. This is J.R. Meyers from Soldotna, Alaska. I’m just asking for your vote in the upcoming special election. I believe in life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. I also believe in fiscal restraint and public accountability that the government, the people we elect are there to serve us, and that we should hold them accountable. So I hope everyone registers and votes and go check out my website at johnrichardmyers.com. johnrichardmyers.com. That’s m-y-e-r-s. Thank you very much. Hope to see you on the campaign trail.