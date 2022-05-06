Line One: Pediatric chronic pain

Chronic pain is a disorder that does not just affect adults. Pediatric chronic pain often presents as headaches, abdominal pain and general musculoskeletal pain. Because chronic pain in children is a unique combination of biological, psychological and social factors in each child, the source of chronic pain can be complex.
Listen:
HOST: Dr. Justin Clark
GUESTS:
- Wendy Gaultney, pediatric pain psychologist
LINKS/RESOURCES:
- https://www.neuroversion.com
- https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/chronic-pain
- https://www.childrenscolorado.org/conditions-and-advice/conditions-and-symptoms/conditions/chronic-pain/
PARTICIPATE:
Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10–11 a.m.).
Send an email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 8 p.m. AKDT
LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: