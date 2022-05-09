Alaska News Nightly: Monday, May 9, 2022

Manley Hot Springs on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Alaska State Troopers)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

State senators vote to give energy relief payments on top of permanent fund dividends. Travelers adapt after a landslide blocks a road near Seward. And Alaska Native U.S. House candidates discuss rural issues in Bethel.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

Olivia Ebertz in Bethel

and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.