Ted Heintz is a candidate for the 2022 U.S. House special election. (Photo provided by candidate)

Ted Heintz | Party: Non-Partisan | Age: 45 | Residence: Anchorage | Occupation: Corporate contract services | Website: In development

Have you or will you file to also run in the regular election for the U.S. House seat?

Yes

Candidate statement:

Tired of getting screwed by both parties? I am. Lisa, can you provide a definition for the word “republican”? I’m a veteran national guardsmen and sworn defender of the constitution. So on civil rights, this I will defend. Fed up with feds treating Alaska like a colony, just exploiting our resources? So am I. It’s time to remind the feds they work for us. That means letting us work. Alaska is an oil and gas producer. Biden’s not just endangering national security, he’s taking food off our plates. Alaskans respect the land. We have the skill and the will. We just need the feds to get out of the way. Use your minds, vote for Heintz. Like the ketchup, with the t before the z.