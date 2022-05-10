Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 10, 2022

By
Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A Bartlett High School graduate waits to walk across the stage.
A Bartlett High School graduate waits to walk across the stage. (Adam Nicely/Alaska Public Media)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

State health officials are changing the way they fight drug overdoses. Also, how Alaska’s wildland firefighters are preparing for the upcoming season. And Anchorage high school students celebrate graduation and their culture.

Reports tonight from:

Tripp Crouse and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Claire Stremple in Juneau
and Theo Greenly in Unalaska

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.

Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

