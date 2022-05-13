Line One: Being blind in Alaska

Many people believe that being blind means not being able to see at all. In reality, there are a range of vision issues that qualify a person for assistance. The Alaska Center For The Blind And Visually Impaired discusses the myths and misconceptions about blindness, what life in Alaska is like for the visually impaired and the support and resources that are available.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton
GUESTS:
- CB Brady, Executive Director, Alaska Center For The Blind And Visually Impaired
- Nate Kile, Program Director & AT Specialist, Alaska Center For The Blind And Visually Impaired
LINKS/RESOURCES:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5820628/
https://www.letsenvision.com/blog/5-facts-about-blind-people-and-blindness
https://blog.easterseals.com/7-advantages-of-being-blind/
