Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, May 26, 2022

The district’s senior director of maintenance and operations wants all elementary schools to have secure vestibules like the one at Lake Otis Elementary. (Katie Anastas/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Anchorage School District prioritizes security upgrades after Tuesday’s school shooting in Texas. Also, where candidates in the special election for U.S. House stand on abortion. And the Sitka resident behind the musical skills of one Spongebob Squarepants character.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Olivia Ebertz in Bethel

Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau

and Katherine Rose in Sitka

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.