United We Stand: Juneteenth BIPOC Health Fair – Jun 11

This celebration will be marked with plenty of food options, guest speakers, performances, vaccinations and much more. Molly of Denali will be making an appearance as well!
PRICE: Free
WHEN: Saturday, Jun 11 @ 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. AKST
WHERE: Delaney Park
Please contact thealaskablackcaucus@gmail.com if you are interested in showing your support by becoming a sponsor for this event or future opportunities. We hope to see you there!
We are looking for VOLUNTEERS and VENDORS (Sign up here on eventbrite!)
Volunteer Registration Form: https://form.jotform.com/220811008857150
Organized by: Alaska Black Caucus