United We Stand: Juneteenth BIPOC Health Fair – Jun 11

By
AKPM Staff
-

This celebration will be marked with plenty of food options, guest speakers, performances, vaccinations and much more. Molly of Denali will be making an appearance as well!

united we stand

PRICE: Free
WHEN: Saturday, Jun 11 @ 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. AKST
WHERE: Delaney Park 

Please contact thealaskablackcaucus@gmail.com if you are interested in showing your support by becoming a sponsor for this event or future opportunities. We hope to see you there!

We are looking for VOLUNTEERS and VENDORS (Sign up here on eventbrite!)

Volunteer Registration Form: https://form.jotform.com/220811008857150

Organized by: Alaska Black Caucus

