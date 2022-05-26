United We Stand: Juneteenth BIPOC Health Fair – Jun 11

This celebration will be marked with plenty of food options, guest speakers, performances, vaccinations and much more. Molly of Denali will be making an appearance as well!

PRICE: Free

WHEN: Saturday, Jun 11 @ 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. AKST

WHERE: Delaney Park

Please contact thealaskablackcaucus@gmail.com if you are interested in showing your support by becoming a sponsor for this event or future opportunities. We hope to see you there!

We are looking for VOLUNTEERS and VENDORS (Sign up here on eventbrite!)

Volunteer Registration Form: https://form.jotform.com/220811008857150

Organized by: Alaska Black Caucus