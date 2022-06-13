The largest homeless shelter in Alaska will close this month. Many staying there aren’t sure where they’ll live next.

Guests at the Sullivan Arena pictured on June 8 and 9, 2022 (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

The state’s largest homeless shelter at the Sullivan Arena will close on June 30, as the city phases out of its pandemic-era shelter system.

The arena has housed more than 300 people most nights, and stopped accepting new clients at the beginning of June. The city is boosting its capacity for case management with a goal of moving 10 people into housing each day during the month.

The shelter’s operator, 99 Plus 1 recently hosted a two-day community engagement event at the Sullivan to try to connect guests to housing providers. Alaska Public Media visited during the event and spoke to clients about their plans for when the shelter closes.

Here’s some of what they said, with answers lightly edited for clarity.