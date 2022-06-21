Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Jessica Haley writes on a COVID test label at a drive-through testing site in Anchorage on June 14, 2022. (Katie Anastas/Alaska Public Media)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska State Troopers and local police officers fatally shoot a man in Fairbanks. Also, most drive-through COVID testing sites in Anchorage will close by the end of the month. And LGBTQ+ youth in Juneau celebrate Pride month.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin, Lex Treinen and Kavitha George in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

and Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.