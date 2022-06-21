Gov. Dunleavy says he hasn’t decided if he’ll sign the tribal recognition bill

Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks to reporters on April 28, 2022. (Screenshot of Gov. Dunleavy’s Facebook page.)

Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he plans to decide soon whether to sign a bill that would provide state recognition for Alaska’s 229 federally recognized tribes.

“We’re in the process of making a decision, and we’ll have that answer next week,” Dunleavy said in an interview on Friday.

The bill passed the state House and Senate last month.

The legislation is a priority for Alaska Native leaders in the state. It would require the state government to recognize Alaska’s tribes as sovereign nations and engage with them on a government-to-government basis.

But Dunleavy was noncommittal when asked whether he thought the state should recognize Alaska’s tribes.

“Well, we know the feds recognize the sovereignty of the tribes. And the state has relationships with our tribes. You know, the only reservation concept is Metlakatla in the state of Alaska, and so — again, the state, we deal with tribes all the time, and the tribal government all the time, we have compacts with the tribal government,” Dunleavy said.

Advocates for the tribal recognition bill say the measure would allow for continuity between governors’ administrations and allow tribes to make longer-term plans with state officials.

Tribal leaders, including Gloria Burns of Ketchikan and Marina Anderson of Kasaan, are pursuing a similar ballot initiative that may go before voters this fall.

Dunleavy’s comments came in an interview with KRBD’s Raegan Miller on Friday during a stop in Ketchikan.

[Sign up for Alaska Public Media’s daily newsletter to get our top stories delivered to your inbox.]