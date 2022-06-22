Talk of Alaska: Anchorage’s new Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

By
Adelyn Baxter, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-

The Arctic’s strategic location and energy assets are drawing more U.S. military interest than ever before. A new Department of Defense regional center for security studies based at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage will track the region’s shifting priorities and changing climate.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Randy “Church” Kee, Maj Gen, USAF (Ret), Senior Advisor, Arctic Security Affairs at the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies
  • Craig L Fleener, Deputy Advisor, Arctic Security Affairs at the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Post your comment during or after the live broadcast on social media (Comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 10 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
LIVE Web stream: Click here to stream.

