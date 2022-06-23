Firefighters work to contain Anchorage wildfire

A helicopter drops water on a brush fire at Elmore and Dowling on Thursday. (Icnacio Bautista)

Firefighters on Thursday worked to contain a wildfire burning in the woods in Anchorage near Elmore and Dowling roads.

The fire was reported shortly before 3 p.m. It drew a large response from fire crews, including aircraft that dropped water and retardant.

By 8 p.m., the fire had grown to 13.1 acres, according to the Anchorage Office of Emergency Management, citing an updated fire map. It was 30% contained.

“Responders estimate it will be 3-4 days to fully extinguish the fire including hot spot clean up,” the office said in a statement.

City spokesman Corey Allen Young said no structures were immediately threatened.

Fire officials don’t yet know what caused the fire.

Young said nearby roads were reopened by Thursday evening but asked people to give crews space as they continue to work on the fire.

The Division of Forestry said firefighters will remain in the area overnight.

DOWLING AND ELMORE FIRE IN ANCHORAGE. PLEASE STAY CLEAR OF THE AREA, DON'T FLY YOUR DRONES THERE, AND STAY TUNED FOR ADDITIONAL UPDATES.

The new blaze in Anchorage comes as the state of Alaska entered its second highest level of fire preparedness on Wednesday, based on the high number of wildfires burning statewide. The city on Thursday also banned open fires, citing “very high fire danger” in Anchorage’s hot and dry weather.

