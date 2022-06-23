Firefighters work to contain 13-acre Anchorage wildfire as roads reopen

Alaska Division of Forestry firefighters work on the Elmore Fire in East Anchorage. (Mike McMillan/Alaska Division of Forestry)

Firefighters on Thursday worked to contain a wildfire burning in the woods in Anchorage near Campbell Park in East Anchorage.

The fire was reported shortly before 3 p.m. near Elmore and Dowling roads. It drew a large response from fire crews, including helicopters that dropped water from the sky and planes that dropped retardant.

The fire had grown to 13.1 acres and was 50% contained by 11 p.m., according to the Alaska Division of Forestry.

“Responders estimate it will be 3-4 days to fully extinguish the fire including hot spot clean up,” said a statement from the Anchorage Office of Emergency Management.

Tanker 540 drops a load of retardant on the Elmore Fire on Thursday, June 23, 2022. The fire in East Anchorage was responded to by Alaska Division of Forestry, JBER and local fire departments. (Mike McMillan/Alaska Division of Forestry)

City spokesman Corey Allen Young said no structures were immediately threatened.

Young said nearby roads were reopened by Thursday evening but asked people to give crews space as they continue to work on the fire.

Fire officials don’t yet know what caused the fire.

Anchorage continues to have hot and dry weather and remains under a burn ban with officials warning of very high fire danger.

The fire also comes as the state of Alaska enters its second highest level of fire preparedness, based on the high number of wildfires burning statewide and the possibility for more.

A large brush fire ignited off Elmore and Dowling on Thursday, June 23, 2022, near Elmore Road and Dowling Road. (Icnacio Bautista)