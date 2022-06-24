Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 24, 2022

Alaska Division of Forestry firefighters work on the Elmore Fire in East Anchorage. (Mike McMillan/Alaska Division of Forestry)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaskans react to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Also, new programs for homeless youth in Anchorage combine housing and job training. And this could be Anchorage’s warmest June on record.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Kavitha George, Tegan Hanlon and Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Kirsten Dobroth and Dylan Simard in Kodiak

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Corinne Smith in Dillingham

and Claire Stremple in Juneau

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.