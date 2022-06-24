Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 24, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaskans react to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Also, new programs for homeless youth in Anchorage combine housing and job training. And this could be Anchorage’s warmest June on record.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early, Kavitha George, Tegan Hanlon and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
Kirsten Dobroth and Dylan Simard in Kodiak
Sabine Poux in Kenai
Corinne Smith in Dillingham
and Claire Stremple in Juneau
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.