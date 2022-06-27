Alaska News Nightly: Monday, June 27, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Special election candidates share their views on abortion. Also, Anchorage opens a public campground to homeless residents as the state’s largest shelter prepares to close. And the University of Alaska Southeast will offer free Alaska Native language classes to students this fall.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Olivia Ebertz in Bethel
Claire Stremple in Juneau
Sabine Poux and Riley Board in Kenai
and Hope McKenney in Homer
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.