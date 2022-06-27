Alaska News Nightly: Monday, June 27, 2022

Anchorage residents marched on Friday, June 24, 2022, in protest of the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade. (Laura Philion/Alaska Public Media)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Special election candidates share their views on abortion. Also, Anchorage opens a public campground to homeless residents as the state’s largest shelter prepares to close. And the University of Alaska Southeast will offer free Alaska Native language classes to students this fall.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin and Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Olivia Ebertz in Bethel

Claire Stremple in Juneau

Sabine Poux and Riley Board in Kenai

and Hope McKenney in Homer

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.